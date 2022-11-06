Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as the Villans run riot on Unai Emery's managerial debut | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, November 6.

United entered this game on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five games across competitions. To their credit, the Red Devils kept clean sheets in all four of those wins, scoring seven goals in the process.

Erik ten Hag made surprising changes for this game as Cristiano Ronaldo started and was also named the captain. Alejandro Garnacho retained his spot in the XI after an encouraging display against Real Sociedad in midweek.

Manchester United made a shaky start to the game and were dealt two massive blows inside the opening quarter of an hour. Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey first combined for Aston Villa's opener, cutting through United's defense with ease. Luke Shaw then conceded a free-kick in a dangerous position, which Luca Digne stepped up and converted with a delightful finish.

The teams shared equal possession of the ball in the first period and played an end-to-end game for the most of the first half. However, Manchester United's forwards looked lackluster as none of them were able to take their chances.

Shaw turned out to be the unlikely hero as he smashed in a shot from around 25 yards which took a heavy deflection before hitting the back of the net. However, unfortunately for him, the goal went down as an own goal by Jacob Ramsey.

After an entertaining first period, Aston Villa led Manchester United 2-1.

Ramsey, who was unfortunate to score in his own net in the first half, made amends for it just four minutes after the restart. He combined with Ollie Watkins, who assisted him to make it 3-1 to Aston Villa with a lovely goal. Manchester United were caught napping in the build-up.

Despite three attempts in the second period, United managed just one on-target and were unable to create more chances. They suffered for lengthy periods of the game but were unable to show for it. Aston Villa held on to secure an impressive 3-1 win. With that said, let's take a look at how the Red Devils' players fared.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 5.5/10

De Gea made a poor start to the game as he conceded two goals within the opening 15 minutes, one of them being a free-kick. He made just one save throughout the game.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot played a decent game and often ventured forward as he was eager to contribute to Manchester United's attack. He won seven of his 11 duels and made two interceptions and three tackles. He also played one accurate cross and six accurate long balls. Dalot was also booked during the game.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Lindelof made a slow start to the game as the hosts ran riot. He won one of his two duels and made one clearance and one interception. He also played two accurate long balls.

Lisandro Martinez - 6.5/10

Martinez struggled to impose himself on the proceedings and had a poor game. He won four of his eight duels and made two clearances, three tackles and two interceptions. He also played one key pass and seven accurate long balls.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Shaw had a mixed game as he conceded a free-kick which Aston Villa scored their second goal from. However, he created the chance that led to Ramsey's own goal just before half-time. He won two of his five duels and made one clearance, one interceptions and one tackle. He also played five accurate long balls and was booked.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro made a decent start to the game and looked good in midfield. He won five of his 12 duels and played eight accurate long balls and one accurate cross.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

Eriksen looked decent in midfield and passed the ball around well in a bid to bring Manchester United back into the contest. He played one key pass, one accurate cross and eight accurate long balls.

Donny van de Beek - 6/10

Van de Beek looked out of sorts as he started his first Premier League game since May 2021. He won one duel, played one key pass and attempted a shot that was blocked.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford made a poor start to the game as he failed to get on the ball and run at defenders as he usually does. He was unable to register a single shot on goal and won just two of his 10 duels.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Garnacho made a decent start as he looked to try and make a lasting impression on ten Hag. He attempted a shot on target and won two of his six duels. He also made two tackles.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

Ronaldo made a poor start to the game and was barely involved in their build-up play. He attempted three shots and won two duels but cut a frustrated figure for most of the contest and was booked for a come-together with Tyrone Mings.

Substitutes

Tyrell Malacia - 6/10

Malacia replaced Shaw and put in a decent performance for Manchester United.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

Elanga came on for Garnacho in the second period and played well.

Anthony Martial - 6/10

Martial replaced van de Beek in the second period and put in a good shift.

