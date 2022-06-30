Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard willing to offer £30 million to land Liverpool star: Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly keen to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and are willing to offer £30 million for the 25-year-old.

The pacy centre-half has made 142 appearances across seven seasons at Anfield, but his time at the club has been severely affected by numerous injury problems.

Due to these fitness issues, as well as plenty of competition in his position from the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, Gomez has found first-team opportunities hard to come by and made just eight Premier League appearances last term.

According to The Daily Star, as per TeamTalk, Aston Villa are preparing an offer worth around £30 million for the defender, who can play as a full-back as well as in his favored centre-back role.

James Clarke @JamesCl33845648

"Aston Villa are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer"



He hasn't had allot of chances to show what he's got at Liverpool but I'm all for this transfer. Gonna want to try his hardest to get into the world cup too Daily Express🗣️"Aston Villa are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer"

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is in charge of Villa, has been an admirer of the former Charlton defender for some time. The 42-year-old boss is looking to improve his side in all areas following a disappointing 14th placed finish in the previous campaign.

Gomez, who has two years left on his current deal at the Merseyside club, is looking to play regularly again to force his way back into Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of this year's Qatar World Cup.

The defender has fallen completely out of favor with his national side, having not played for the Three Lions since a 3-0 victory over Wales in August 2020.

Liverpool reportedly looking to open contract talks with several first-team players

According to The Mirror, the Reds are keen to keep Gomez at Anfield as they see him as an incredibly useful ulitity option.

The Merseyside club's hopes of keeping him at the club are dependent on whether sporting director Julian Ward can convince the defender that he is still part of Jurgen Klopp's plans.

With both Van Dijk and Matip 31, Klopp will eventually need to seek a successor for the center-half duo, with the German boss preferring to groom an eventual replacement to fit into his style of play.

The six-time European champions have already brought in Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez, as well as teenage sensations Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.

Ward's focus is now on tying down several players, including Gomez, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliot. Mohamed Salah's contract situation is also surely a concern for the club as he is available to leave on a free transfer next summer.

LFC YNWA @TheTeamOfJocks Amazed to hear talk of Joe Gomez extending his contract in WC year when now 4th choice CB & 2nd choice RB. Either-



1- Been told Matip is leaving

2- Club extending to then sell for bigger fee

1- Been told Matip is leaving

2- Club extending to then sell for bigger fee

3- Extending on condition goes on loan to try get in WC squad & Philips returns

