Aston Villa v Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Aston Villa and Sheffield United prepare to locks horns at Villa Park, as two sides who secured promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20 look to pip another for three points.

The home side will look to start their campaign on the right note after another free-spending summer, with Dean Smith looking to secure the Villans' Premier League status for the second season running.

Sheffield, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Wolves at Bramall Lane last weekend and will be eager to record their first points of the season. Chris Wilder's side were the surprise package of the 2019-20 season and will hope to build on their stellar return to the top-flight and make a push for a spot in Europe.

𝗧𝗪𝗢 days until our Premier League opener! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Db87lK3sY3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 19, 2020

New signings are set to feature for both sides and the game promises to be an intriguing contest, as Monday night football returns to Villa Park on their first game of the season.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Aston Villa have won 63 and drawn 33 games against Sheffield United, with the Blades emerging victorious 40 times.

Both sides were in Carabao Cup action in midweek, with Aston Villa progressing to the third round, while Sheffield United were knocked out.

Aston Villa beat Burton Albion 3-1 to book their passage in the next round, while Sheffield United lost in a penalty shootout to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Team News

Aston Villa

Dean Smith could be set to hand debuts to a handful of new signings, with the likes of Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez all set to make their Premier League bows for the club. Bertrand Traore also joined the club earlier this week, but the former Lyon winger is unlikely to be in the squad this weekend.

New challenge, thanks @AVFCOfficial for your trust in me 💪 Nuevo reto, gracias Aston Villa por su confianza 💪 pic.twitter.com/6NzJqBDVg0 — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) September 16, 2020

Jack Grealish's decision to commit his future to his boyhood club came as a massive boost for the Villans, who are looking to build on their 17th place finish from last season.

Wesley, Bjorn Engles, and Tom Heaton are injured and will not be available for selection.

Injuries: Bjorn Engels, Tom Heaton, Wesley

Doubtful: Bertrand Traore

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United

Lys Mousset and Simon Moore have been ruled out of Sheffield trip to Villa Park. Wilder is expected to name a similar lineup as the one that played against Wolves last week, with Sander Berge pushing for a spot in the starting XI.

The back three and the wing-backs pretty much pick themselves, while Ollie McBurnie is set to be joined by captain Billy Sharp up front.

In midfield, Ethan Ampadu could be set to make his Premier League debut for the club, having featured in the EFL Cup midweek. Sheffield United are also in talks with Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, and it remains to be seen if the young Englishman makes a move to Bramall Lane in the coming days.

Injuries: Lys Mousset, Simon Moore

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Predicted XIs

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Target; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba; Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins, Mahmoud Trezeguet

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell; George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; Ollie McBurnie, Billy Sharp

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield United have not begun their season on the right note, with losses in their opening Premier League game, and the cup game in midweek.

Villa have made some important additions to their squad, and will be buzzing as a club following captain Jack Grealish's decision to sign a new contract until 2025.

We expect an Aston Villa win in this one.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Sheffield United