Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Gunners also suffered a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 86 out of the 200 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 69 victories.

After a run of three consecutive victories against Arsenal in the Premier League between 2020 and 2021, Aston Villa have lost their last three games against the Gunners in the competition.

Arsenal have won 13 games away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League - they have a better record in this regard only against West Ham United.

Aston Villa slumped to a 4-2 defeat against Leicester City in their previous game at Villa Park and have not lost consecutive league games at home since April last year.

Arsenal have lost their last two games away from home in all competitions - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such matches preceding this run.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture. The Gunners' Premier League title aspirations have been dealt a massive blow this week and Mikel Arteta will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to galvanize his side.

Aston Villa can pack a punch on their day but have been defensively poor over the past week. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

