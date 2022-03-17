Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Steven Gerrard's impressive Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview

Aston Villa are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Gunners suffered a comprehensive 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in their previous game and will need to work hard to keep their top-four spot this year.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 84 out of 198 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 69 victories.

Aston Villa have won two home games on the trot against Arsenal in the Premier League and last bettered this streak nearly 43 years ago.

Arsenal have won 12 away games against Aston Villa in the Premier League - only one short of West Ham United's impressive record at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five Premier League victories and have not won any of the last eight games in which they have conceded a goal.

Aston Villa thrashed Southampton by a 4-0 margin in their previous home game and haven't won consecutive matches within the same season at Villa Park in over a year.

After winning only two of their first eight away league games this season, Arsenal have registered four victories on the trot away from home in recent weeks.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal were given a reality check by Liverpool this week and will need to prove their mettle yet again on Saturday. The Gunners remain the frontrunners in the top-four race and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Aston Villa have stepped up under Steven Gerrard but will need to play out of their skins against a strong opponent. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3 - Aston Villa to score first: Yes

Tip 4 - Bukayo Saka to score: Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi