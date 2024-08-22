Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at Villa Park on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Gunners eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate under Unai Emery. The home side defeated West Ham United by a 2-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 87 out of the 203 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 71 victories.

Aston Villa completed a Premier League double over Arsenal last season and accounted for two of the Gunners' five defeats in their 2023-24 league campaign.

Arsenal have won 14 matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League - their joint-highest number of victories at a single venue away from home in the competition.

Arsenal have scored 98 goals against Aston Villa in the Premier League - they have a better record in this regard only against Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and West Ham United.

Aston Villa have won five of their last nine matches against Arsenal in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in each of their victories.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal are a prime contender for the Premier League title this season and will view this game as a potential banana skin. The Gunners were outfoxed by Unai Emery last season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Aston Villa have troubled the Gunners in the recent past and have the resources of their disposal to pull off an upset. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

