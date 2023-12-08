Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview

Aston Villa are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side stunned Manchester City with a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Gunners edged Luton Town to a 4-3 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 87 out of the 201 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 69 victories.

After a run of three victories without conceding a single goal against Arsenal in the Premier League, Aston Villa are winless in their last four such games in the competition.

Arsenal have lost only two of their last 21 matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, winning 12 matches during this period.

Arsenal have won a total of 14 matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League - more such victories than they have managed against any other team in the competition.

Aston Villa are winless in their last eight matches against teams starting the day at the top of the league table in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have shown plenty of fight this season and have worked hard to keep their place at the top of the league table. The Gunners have a formidable squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

Aston Villa have been excellent under Unai Emery and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-3 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes