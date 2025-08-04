Aston Villa vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2025

Club football lock horns with another set of friendly matches this week as AS Roma lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an interesting clash at the Bescot Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Aston Villa vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma finished in fifth place in the Serie A standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Giallorossi eased past Lens by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last season and have also stepped up to the plate in recent months. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Aston Villa vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa are yet to play an official game against AS Roma on the European stage and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into this game.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions but have played out draws in two of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-1 margin at the hands of German club Hansa Rostock last month.

AS Roma are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have scored 11 goals in these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Atalanta in a Serie A encounter in May this year.

Aston Villa have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches in all competitions.

Ad

Aston Villa vs AS Roma Prediction

Aston Villa have grown in stature under Unai Emery but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Ollie Watkins has been impressive for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

AS Roma have excellent players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this match. Aston Villa have the home advantage, however, and hold a slight upper hand this week.

Ad

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 AS Roma

Aston Villa vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More