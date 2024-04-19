Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Cherries held Manchester United to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side defeated Lille on penalties in the Europa Conference League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams.

Aston Villa have conceded exactly two goals in five of their last seven matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have won four of their last seven matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League - they have a better win percentage only against Swansea City in the competition.

Aston Villa have picked up 63 points in the Premier League so far this season and have already surpassed their final points tally from each of their last 10 seasons in the top flight.

Aston Villa have picked up 19 victories in the Premier League so far this season - their best such tally in the competition since the 1992-93 season.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Prediction

Aston Villa have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on consolidating their place in the top four. Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bournemouth have improved under Andoni Iraola but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Aston Villa are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback