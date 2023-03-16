Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023

Aston Villa will welcome 18th-placed Bournemouth to Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games but failed to make it three wins in a row as they were held to a 1-1 by West Ham United last week. Ollie Watkins opened the scoring in the 17th minute but Said Benrahma equalized just nine minutes later for the Hammers.

Bournemouth returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats last week as Philip Billing's 28th-minute winner helped them overcome Liverpool 1-0 at home.

A win for Aston Villa might help them return to the upper half of the league table, while a win for the visitors will help them climb out of the relegation zone.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 10 times in all competitions with half of these meetings taking place in the Premier League. These games have been contested closely between them, with the visitors having a 5-4 lead in wins and one game ending in a draw.

Aston Villa emerged victorious in the first-ever Premier League meeting against Bournemouth but have suffered four straight defeats since.

Bournemouth have scored two goals apiece in their last four Premier League meetings against the hosts.

Aston Villa have kept just one clean sheet in 10 meetings against the visitors and the visitors have not fared much better with a couple of clean sheets in that period.

After failing to score in four consecutive away games, Bournemouth have scored three goals in their last two away games. They have just one win in their last eight away games, suffering defeats in the remaining seven games.

Aston Villa have suffered two defeats in their last three home games, conceding eight goals while scoring five in that period.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Prediction

The hosts have bounced back well from three consecutive defeats in the league and are now on a three-game unbeaten run. They have kept two clean sheets in their last three games and will be hopeful of another solid defensive outing.

The Cherries have just two wins to their name in 2023. They have a solid record in the Premier League against the hosts and have not suffered a league defeat at Saturday's venue. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes