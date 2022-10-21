Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with a struggling Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Bees held Chelsea to an admirable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have parted ways with Steven Gerrard this week. The home side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Fulham this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Brentford and have won six out of the 16 matches played between the two teams, also opposed to Brentford's four victories.

Aston Villa have never lost a home game against Brentford in the Premier League but have drawn each of their last four such matches against the Bees.

Since the turn of the century, Brentford have alternated between victory and defeat in their last eight games against Aston Villa and won their previous game in January this year.

Aston Villa are winless in their last eight Premier League games against London clubs at home, with their previous victory coming against Chelsea in 2021.

Aston Villa have won only two of their last eight matches in the Premier League and have kept only clean sheet during this period.

Since their 4-0 victory against Southampton in March, Aston Villa have scored only nine goals in their last 11 home games in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford have been fairly impressive in the Premier League this season but will need to work on their consistency in the coming weeks. Ivan Toney has been impressive for the Bees and will want to add to his goalscoring tally this weekend.

Aston Villa are in dismal form at the moment and face a difficult transition this season. Brentford have been the better team this month and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Brentford

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes

