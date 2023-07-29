Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

The Premier League Summer Series returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an interesting match at the FedExField on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Preview

Aston Villa finished in seventh place in the Premier League standings last season and have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery. The Birmingham-based outfit eased past Fulham by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Brentford, on the other hand, finished in ninth place in the Premier League standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Bees slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have an impressive record against Brentford and have won seven out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's four victories.

Aston Villa have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches in the Premier League, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 3-0 victory against Newcastle United.

Since their 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the Premier League in May this year, Brentford are winless in their last three friendly games and have conceded six goals in the process.

After a winless run of seven matches on the trot against Brentford in all competitions, Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last two games against the Bees.

Ivan Toney was Brentford's most prolific goalscorer last season and scored 20 goals in all competitions for his side.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction

Aston Villa have been excellent under Unai Emery and will look to make the most of their pre-season. The likes of Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia were impressive last week and will look to step up this weekend.

Brentford have been fairly impressive over the past year but have not been at their best on their pre-season tour. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Brentford

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes