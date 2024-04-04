Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Brighton & Hove Albion to a 0-0 stalemate this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Brentford and have won eight out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's four victories.

After a winless run of eight matches against Brentford in league competitions, Aston Villa have won two of their last three such games in the competition.

Brentford have never won a league game away from home at Villa Park but have lost only three of their eight league games against Aston Villa at the venue.

The team that has scored the first goal has won only one of the five matches played between Aston Villa and Brentford in the Premier League so far.

Brentford have lost nine of their last 10 matches away from home in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Wolverhampton Wanderers in February this year.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction

Aston Villa have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery but were outplayed in the second half against Manchester City. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Brentford have been a shadow of their former selves this season and have a point to prove in this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes