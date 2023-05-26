Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Aston Villa will be looking to seal their return to Europe for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their season finale on Sunday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have enjoyed a tremendous Premier League campaign and are guaranteed to finish sixth in the table, their highest-ever finish in the top flight.

Aston Villa ensured they remained in pole position for the Conference League ticket last Saturday when they held their own to secure a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

This followed a thrilling 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 15 which brought their run of two back-to-back defeats to an end.

With 58 points from 37 matches, Aston Villa are currently seventh in the Premier League table, one point above Tottenham just outside the Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion sealed their place in next season’s Europa League as they picked up an impressive 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend.

De Zerbi’s side have now picked up 62 points from 37 matches to sit sixth in the table, four points above Sunday’s visitors.

Brighton’s superb campaign has been in no small measure owing to their ruthlessness in attack, where they have scored 71 goals so far — with only Manchester City and Arsenal scoring more.

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa boast a superior record in this fixture, having picked up 16 wins from the last 30 meetings between the teams.

Brighton & Hove Albion have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Aston Villa are on a five-match unbeaten run against the Seagulls, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in November 2020.

Emery’s side are on a blistering run of six home wins on the bounce in the Premier League, stretching back to February’s 4-2 loss against Arsenal.

Brighton currently boasts the division’s fourth-best record away from home, having picked up 28 points from their 18 games on the road so far.

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Knowing victory will guarantee their place in next season’s Conference League, we expect Aston Villa to come out guns blazing on Sunday.

Brighton can take their foot off the gas, having recently clinched the Europa League ticket, and we predict Aston Villa will extend their fine home run.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Brighton have scored in their last 15 Premier League matches since February’s 1-0 loss against Fulham)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

