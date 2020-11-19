Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Aston Villa are set to play hosts to Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on Saturday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Aston Villa come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Arsenal 10 days ago in the Premier League. An own goal from Bukayo Saka and a brace from in-form striker Ollie Watkins secured the win for Dean Smith's Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Sean Dyche's Burnley nearly two weeks ago at the American Express Community Stadium.

Despite taking 19 shots and boasting more possession, the Seagulls were unable to find the net against a resolute Burnley.

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and drawn the other three.

The two clubs last faced each other in January of this year in the Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Belgium international Leandro Trossard for Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled out by a strike from midfielder Jack Grealish for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-L-L-W

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-D-L-D

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes and England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who are both out injured. Winger Bertrand Traore and defender Kortney Hause are doubts for this game.

Injured: Tom Heaton, Wesley Moraes

Doubtful: Kortney Hause, Bertrand Traore

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will be without Romanian striker Florin Andone and Colombia international Jose Izquierdo, as both are nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of young attacker Aaron Connolly, winger Leandro Trossard, defender Solly March and goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Injured: Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo

Doubtful: Solly March, Christian Walton, Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Trezeguet, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (5-3-2): Mathew Ryan, Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Ben White, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Aston Villa have been one of the best teams in the Premier League this season. Captain and midfielder Jack Grealish has been one of the standout players in the top-flight, while summer signing Ollie Watkins has proved to be a good acquisition from the Championship.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are statistically one of the better teams in the league. However, their results tell a different story. Despite being a talented squad with a good manager at the helm, the Seagulls are struggling. The likes of Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk will have to step up.

Aston Villa are in fine form, and have two fantastic players in Grealish and Watkins. Ross Barkley has impressed as well. Brighton & Hove Albion have a chance given their performances, but Aston Villa might just edge past them.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

