Aston Villa vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2021

Aston Villa host Brighton at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Aston Villa have been woeful of late, having lost their last five league games on the trot. New boss Steven Gerrard's side are currently 16th in the table, two points off the relegation zone. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Brighton.

Brighton, on the other hand, have had a strong season so far. Graham Potter's side are currently seventh in the league, however, they haven't managed to win any of their last seven games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Both sides will be desperate to win the game and that should make Saturday's fixture an interesting matchup.

Aston Villa vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have faced each other four times in the Premier League in recent history, with both teams registering one win over the other.

Brighton are tied for the fourth best defense in the league, having conceded only 12 goals from their 11 games so far.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have the third worst defense in the league, having conceded 20 goals from their 11 games.

However, both teams have struggled in front of goal this season. Brighton have only scored 12 goals, while Aston Villa have managed to find the back of the net 14 times.

Aston Villa vs Brighton Prediction

Brighton's resilient defense should be enough to thwart anything that Aston Villa can throw at them. However, both sides will have their fair share of injury issues to deal with ahead of the game.

Douglas Luiz, Danny Ings and Morgan Sanson are all doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Marvelous Nakamba and Bertrand Traore will be unavailable due to injury.

As for Brighton, Robert Sanchez will miss the game due to suspension. Dan Burn is a doubt for the game, while Enock Mwepu, Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are all out injured.

Given the form that the two sides are in, Saturday's game is sure to be a tight fixture, however, Brighton should do enough to come away with a victory.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Both teams are amongst the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League. Brighton have one of the best defensive records in the Premier League and should be able to keep a cleansheet against Aston Villa).

Tip 3 - More than three bookings during the game - YES (Brighton are the second highest booked team this season, with 30 bookings across their 11 games. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are tied for fourth with 26 bookings this season).

