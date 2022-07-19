Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Queensland Champions Cup

Aston Villa will meet Brisbane Roar at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup on Wednesday.

That'll bring the inaugural edition of the pre-season friendly tournament to a conclusion. Leeds United kicked off the competition last week with a 2-1 win over Brisbane.

Aston Villa and Leeds squared off in the second game of the tournament on Sunday, which Villa won 1-0. Steven Gerrard's men will now look to secure another win before they jet off to Perth to face Manchester United on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Brisbane's 2-1 defeat to Leeds was their first clash against a Premier League side, while Villa have never squared off against an Australian team before.

Aston Villa form guide (all competitions): W-W.

Brisbane Roar form guide (all competitions): L.

Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has taken a 33-man squad to Australia with no reported injuries. Only Jaden Philogene-Bidace is dealing with a knock and is not in contention to start. Villa have a solid squad and will likely field a strong starting lineup.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brisbane Roar

Jordan Holmes has been ruled out for at least a month after undergoing surgery for a lingering wrist injury. The A-League side will play a competitive game on Sunday and might test out a strong starting XI here.

Injured: Jordan Holmes.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XIs

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Robin Olsen (GK); Ashley Young, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Ezri Konsa; Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Aaron Ramsey; Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings.

Brisbane Roar (4-3-3): Jordan Holmes (GK); Tom Aldred, Josh Brindell-South, Anton Mlinaric, Scott Neville; Jay O'Shea, Riku Danzaki, Rahmat Akbari, Connor Chapman; Charlie Austin, Nikola Mileusnic.

Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The two teams meet for the first time on Wednesday, so it'll be interesting to see how things unfold. Villa have the better squad and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Brisbane Roar.

