Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th December 2021

Aston Villa and Burnley get game week 18 of the Premier League underway when they square off at the Villa Park Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of an impressive victory over Norwich City, while the visitors are without a win in any of their last five outings.

Aston Villa returned to winning ways in the Premier League as they edged out Norwich City 2-0 away from home last Tuesday.

This followed a slender 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on December 11, when Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

With 22 points from 17 games, Steven Gerard’s men are currently 10th in the EPL standings, level on points with Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Burnley failed to move out of the relegation places last time out as they played out a bore draw with West Ham United.

Sean Dyche’s men have now failed to win any of their last five games, picking up four draws and losing one since October’s 3-1 win over Brentford.

With 11 points from 15 outings, Burnley are currently 18th on the log, one point above rock-bottom Norwich City.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 51 wins from the previous 120 meetings between the sides.

Burnley have picked up 41 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 28 different occasions.

Burnley are without a win in any of their last five games and have failed to find the back of the net in their most recent three league outings.

Burnley boasts the division’s second-worst record away from home this season.

They are yet to taste victory on the road, and have managed just four points from eight games.

Aston Villa have picked up four wins and one draw from their eight home games this season, scoring 14 goals and shipping 11 in that time.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction

Aston Villa head into the game fresh off the back of a morale-boosting win. They will be looking to get one over the visitors after failing to win in both home and away fixtures last season. We anticipate an end-to-end affair on Saturday with Aston Villa claiming all three points.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Burnley

Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa

Tip 2- Over 2.5: No

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Burnley are without a goal in their last three games)

Edited by Shardul Sant