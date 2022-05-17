Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th May 2022

Aston Villa and Burnley will go head-to-head for the second time in under two weeks when they square off at the Villa Park Stadium on Thursday.

The Clarets will head into the game seeking to snap their two-match losing streak and move out of the relegation zone.

Villa failed to return to winning ways last Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace on home turf.

That followed a 2-1 defeat against FA Cup champions Liverpool on May 10, which saw their two-game winning run come to an end. Villa are 14th in the Premier League standings, with 44 points from 36 games, but could rise to 11th place with all three points on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Burnley suffered a fresh blow in their race to beat the drop, as they were fell to a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Before that, the Clarets saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on May 7, courtesy of a 3-1 defeat against their Thursday’s visitors. With 34 points from 36 games, Burnley are 18th in the league table, one point off Leeds United in safety, albeit with a game in hand.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Villa boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 52 wins from the last 121 meetings between the two teams.

Burnley have picked up 41 wins in this period, while the honours have been shared on 28 occasions.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last five visits to the Villa Park Stadium, picking up one win and three draws since a 5-2 defeat in 2010.

Villa head into the game on a run of just one win from their last five home games, picking up one draw and losing three.

Burnley have struggled for results on the road, managing just two wins, and hold the league’s third-worst record with 13 points from 19 games.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction

Given the stakes involved, Burnley should take the game to their visitors as they look to make a late push from the relegation zone. Villa have managed only one win from their last five home games against the visitors. That trend should continue, with Burnley to grind out a slender victory.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Burnley.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last ten meetings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

