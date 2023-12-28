Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 53 out of the 123 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 41 victories.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture between the two teams by a 3-1 margin this season and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over Burnley for the first time since the 1925-26 season.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 5-2 margin in 2010.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has won all four of his matches against Burnley in the Premier League and has won three of these matches by a 3-1 margin.

Burnley are unbeaten in five of their last eight matches to end the calendar year and defeated Stoke City by a 1-0 margin in their last league game of 2022.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction

Aston Villa have an impressive squad at their disposal but have stuttered in recent weeks. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Burnley have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Burnley

Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes