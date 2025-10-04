Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Aston Villa will welcome Burnley to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Both teams have won just one of their six league games this season and Villa have a two-point lead over the visitors.

The hosts have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. They met Fulham in their previous league outing and registered a 3-1 home win, thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, and Emi Buendía.

They made it three wins in a row on Thursday, recording a 2-0 away triumph over Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa League. McGinn and Buendía added goals in the second half.

The Clarets are winless in their last five games, suffering four defeats. They squared off against Manchester City last week and fell to a 5-1 away loss.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 124 times in all competitions. The Villans have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 54 wins. The visitors have 41 wins and 29 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Villa secured a league double, scoring three goals apiece in both the home and away games.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Aston Villa have the joint-worst goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring four goals.

Burnley have lost their three away games this season, conceding 11 goals.

The Clarets have recorded just one win in their last eight games in this fixture, with that triumph registered at home in 2021.

Only 19th-placed West Ham United (14) have conceded more goals than the visitors (13) in the league this season.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction

The Villans head into the match on a three-game winning streak and will look to sign off with another win before the international break. They have lost just one of their home meetings against the visitors since 1975.

Amadou Onana, Tyrone Mings, Youri Tielemans, Ross Barkley, and Emiliano Martinez are sidelined with injuries. Unai Emery will also be without the services of Jadon Sancho, who is out with illness.

The Clarets are winless across all competitions since August. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last three games. Notably, they have just two wins in the Premier League against Villa, with one of them registered away from home.

Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer are long-term absentees, while Connor Roberts is also unavailable at the moment.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and should be able to record a win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley

Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

