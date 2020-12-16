Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Aston Villa welcome Burnley to Villa Park on Thursday evening, with both teams on a high after important wins in their previous games.

Villa were second best for large parts of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, but eventually got the winner in a game that both sides finished with 10 men.

Anwar El Ghazi's injury-time penalty gave Villa a crucial win after they had lost two games in a row.

Villa had lost 2-1 to both West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion before that game, so it was important for Dean Smith's charges to win the Midlands Derby at Molineux on Saturday.

Villa are 11th in the Premier League, but have two games in hand at the moment.

For Burnley, the win against Arsenal on Sunday night was massive, as it took them out of the relegation zone. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal gave Burnley a rare win at the Emirates Stadium, in a match that also saw Granit Xhaka sent off for Arsenal.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Aston Villa have won 51 out of 118 previous clashes against Burnley, while they have lost 40. A total of 27 previous games between these two teams have ended in draws.

Aston Villa form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Burnley form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Aston Villa vs Burnley Team News

For Aston Villa, Douglas Luiz was sent off in the last game against Wolves and is suspended for this encounter. Matty Cash is also suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

Villa are also expected to miss Ross Barkley for this game, as the English midfielder has a hamstring injury.

Injured: Ross Barkley, Wesley

Suspended: Douglas Luiz, Matty Cash.

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork remains sidelined. Sean Dyche is not expected to make too many changes to the side that beat Arsenal.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Predicted XIs

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Frederic Guibert, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane; Trezeguet, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

Aston Villa vs Burnley Prediction

Both Luiz and Cash are big misses for Villa in this game, especially in areas where Burnley could target them.

As a result, we are predicting a second narrow away win in a row for the Clarets.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley