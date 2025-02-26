Aston Villa vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28 2025

Aston Villa take on Cardiff City in an FA Cup fifth round tie at Villa Park this Friday.

Ad

Aston Villa will be coming into this game off the back of a heavy Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace, while EFL Championship side Cardiff are riding a three-game unbeaten streak.

So will Villa get back on track, or will Cardiff be able to pull off an upset in Birmingham?

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cardiff have actually won two of their last three competitive games against Aston Villa, with their most recent win coming in 2017. However, the Villains have come out on top in their last four home games with Cardiff dating back to 2009.

Aston Villa's loss to Crystal Palace this Tuesday was probably their worst performance of the season to date. However, it is worth noting that Unai Emery's side have not lost a home match since August, an unbeaten run of 20 games across all competitions.

Cardiff are unbeaten in their last three games and most recently edged past Hull City. The Bluebirds, though, have only won twice on the road this season, most recently overcoming Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Aston Villa have beaten two Premier League opponents to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, overcoming West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Interestingly, they have been drawn at home in all three of their FA Cup ties, contrasting with Cardiff, who have been the away side in all three of theirs.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, and has found the net in both of his previous FA Cup games, including the winner against West Ham in the third round.

Ad

Trending

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City Prediction

Aston Villa's collapse against Crystal Palace this Tuesday should give Cardiff some confidence coming into this game. The Welsh team came out on top in their own game on Tuesday against Hull, and will be hopeful of an upset.

However, Villa's poor performance may have been down to a tactical switch from Unai Emery, and his side have a very deep squad, meaning the likes of Marcus Rashford and Donyell Malen will be fresh for this match.

Ad

Cardiff, of course, cannot call upon nearly the same depth as their opponents. Add in their poor away record and Villa's strong one at home, and it's just hard to see any other result than a home win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Cardiff City

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win.

Tip 2: Morgan Rogers to score for Aston Villa - Yes (Rogers has scored in both previous rounds of the FA Cup).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Aston Villa have only kept a single clean sheet at home in domestic matches this season).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback