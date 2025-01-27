Aston Villa vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celtic take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Aston Villa vs Celtic Preview

Celtic are currently in 18th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been fairly impressive on the European front this season. The Scottish giants edged Young Boys to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game in the competition and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Champions League table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham United over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have never played an official game against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

Aston Villa have never played against a Scottish team in the UEFA Champions League - their only previous European game against a British club took place in the UEFA Conference League last season and ended in an 8-0 victory against Hibernian.

Celtic have played out draws in each of their last three matches against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such game ending in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in 2016.

Celtic are the only team from Scotland to have defeated an English opponent away from home in the UEFA Champions League.

Aston Villa vs Celtic Prediction

Aston Villa have been impressive under Unai Emery and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts have flattered to deceive on the domestic front but could move into the top eight of the Champions League table with a victory this week.

Celtic can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a few upsets this season. Aston Villa are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Celtic

Aston Villa vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celtic to score first - Yes

