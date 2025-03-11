Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Club Brugge lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Wednesday. Aston Villa picked up a comfortable victory in the reverse fixture and will look to build on their lead this week.

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Preview

Club Brugge are currently in second place in the Belgian Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past local rivals Cercle Brugge by a comfortable 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have not been at their best on the domestic front this season. The hosts edged Brentford to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa and Club Brugge are on an even footing as far the European head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played between the two teams.

Aston Villa's previous game against an opponent from Belgium at home came against Anderlecht in the semifinals of the European Cup in 1982, with the hosts winning by a 1-0 margin on the day.

Club Brugge are winless in their 14 matches away from home against opponents from England in major European competitions and have lost their last five such games.

Aston Villa could become the ninth team from England to qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Prediction

Aston Villa have been in excellent form in Europe this season and could potentially create history in the competition this year. The hosts have thrived under Unai Emery and will look to maintain their lead in this fixture.

Club Brugge can pack a punch on their day but were in poor form in the reverse fixture. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Club Brugge

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Club Brugge to score first - Yes

