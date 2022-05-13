Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Aston Villa and Crystal Palace square off at the Villa Park Stadium on Sunday.

The game has all the makings of an absorbing contest as both sides head into the game separated by one point and one place just outside the top half of the table.

Aston Villa were sent crashing back down to earth last Tuesday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of title-chasing Liverpool.

Prior to that, Steven Gerrard’s side were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Aston Villa will now be looking to return to winning ways and complete a league double over Sunday’s visitors after picking up a 2-1 victory in November’s reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace picked up two consecutive wins for the first time since November as they saw off Watford 1-0 last time out.

This followed a 2-1 victory at Southampton on April 30 which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 44 points from 35 games, Crystal Palace are currently 11th in the EPL standings, one point and one place above Sunday’s hosts.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 48 encounters between the sides, Aston Villa boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Crystal Palace have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the honors have been shared on 14 different occasions.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in each of their last four home games against the Eagles, picking up three wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat back in 2013.

However, Steven Gerrard’s side have lost three of their last four home games, with a 2-0 win over Norwich City on April 30 being the exception.

Crystal Palace head into the weekend on a run of three games without defeat, picking up seven points from a possible nine in that time.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction

With just one point and one place between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the table, we anticipate an exciting contest with both sides taking the game to each other. However, we are backing the Villans to maintain their fine home record against the visitors and claim all three points.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: First to score - Aston Villa (The Villans have opened the scoring in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in each of their last five encounters)

