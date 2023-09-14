Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Aston Villa are set to play Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Aston Villa come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Liverpool in their most recent game. Goals from Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah and an own goal from right-back Matty Cash sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in their most recent game. A brace from French attacker Odsonne Edouard and a goal from midfielder Eberechi Eze secured the win for Crystal Palace. South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan and Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha scored the goals for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa have won seven games, lost six and drawn three.

French winger Moussa Diaby has registered three goal contributions in four league starts for Aston Villa this season.

Attacker Ollie Watkins has managed two assists in four league starts for Aston Villa this season.

French attacker Odsonne Edouard has managed three goals in four league starts for Crystal Palace this season.

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has two assists in two substitute appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Aston Villa are 10th in the league, having won two games and lost two. There are huge expectations from manager Unai Emery, and there will be hope that the club builds on the positive performances under his management last season.

They signed Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for €55 million, and many already see him as one of the signings of the season. Diaby has enjoyed an excellent start to the league campaign, and the 24-year old looks set to thrive at the club.

The club's ambitious owners have backed Emery in the market; well-known names like Nicolo Zaniolo, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans have also joined the club this summer.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, and have won two games in the league so far. The club managed to keep hold of star Michael Olise this season, while the likes of Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure also stayed at the club.

The club were reserved in the transfer market this summer, with their biggest arrival being Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca for €20 million.

Aston Villa should win here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Aston Villa

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet- yes