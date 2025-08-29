Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Preview
Crystal Palace are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Eagles were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Fredrikstad in the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Aston Villa have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 23 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 18 victories.
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last eight matches at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in 2013.
- Crystal Palace won their previous game against Aston Villa in the Premier League by a 4-1 margin in February this year and could win consecutive games against them for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 19 matches at home in the Premier League - the longest such run by any team in the competition at the moment.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Aston Villa have grown in stature under Unai Emery but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Youri Tielemans can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes