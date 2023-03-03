Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Eleventh-placed Aston Villa entertain 12th-placed Crystal Palace at Villa Park in a mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts returned to winning ways after three straight defeats on Saturday (February 25), with second-half goals from Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendía helping them beat Everton.

Palace, meanwhile, have endured a winless run in 2023 and are coming off a goalless draw against Liverpool on Saturday. They have lost just one of their last six Premier League games, though. They trail Unai Emery's Villa by four points in the standings, so even a win here will keep them in 12th spot. A loss, though could see them drop to 13th.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 50 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1913. Aston Villa lead 21-14.

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with the reverse fixture in August seeing Palace win 3-1.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last five home games against Palace across competitions.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Palace's last seven Premier League games, while Villa have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six league outings.

Villa have suffered defeats in their last two home games, losing 4-2 to both Leicester City and Arsenal.

Palace have just two wins in away games in the Premier League this season.

Villa have lost just one of their ten Premier League meetings at home against Palace since 2013.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction

The hosts have four wins from their nine games across competitions in 2023, while Palace are winless this year. Villa have just one win in their last five home games in the league.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have done well in the league recently, holding Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool to low-scoring draws. Considering he hosts' inconsistency, a share of the spoils could ensue.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score or assist any time - Yes

