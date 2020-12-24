Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

After getting shredded into smithereens at Selhurst Park by Liverpool, Crystal Palace will be looking to regain a sense of order as they travel to take on Aston Villa on Saturday. Aston Villa have fallen to ninth on the Premier League table after their early-season blitzkrieg but have shown signs of finding some rhythm once again over their last three matches.

In their latest game, Dean Smith's men registered a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion. They are only four points away from the top four and will view the match against the stuttering Eagles as a good opportunity to keep the pack at the top within touching distance.

After their bout against Palace, Aston Villa have a tough set of fixtures to negotiate with games against Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton coming in quick succession.

The Eagles have actually looked a lot better than their latest defeat would have you think. They are sitting at 13th but have a relatively healthy points tally of 18 and are just three points away from the top 10. They will once again look to Wilfried Zaha to inspire them to bounce back as they take on The Claret and Blue on Boxing day.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have squared off 45 times till date. Aston Villa have won 19 while Crystal Palace have won 12. 14 matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides clashed was in July earlier this year and Aston Villa won 2-0 at Villa Park.

Aston Villa form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Crystal Palace form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Team News

Ross Barkley is believed to be keen to make his loan deal permanent knowing his close friend Jack Grealish has committed his long-term future to Aston Villa. [@PreeceObserver] #avfc — villareport (@villareport) December 23, 2020

Wesley Moraes and Trezeguet continue to be sidelined for Aston Villa. Ezri Konsa could make his way back into the lineup. On Ross Barkley's return to the starting XI, Dean Smith said,

“It's for Ross (Barkley) to get back into the team, and he'll know that. It was a really good performance on Sunday against West Brom and followed on from a really good performance against Burnley.”

Injuries: Wesley Moraes and Trezeguet

Doubtful: Ezri Konsa and Ross Barkley

Suspensions: None

As for Crystal Palace, Christian Benteke will return from suspension. James Tomkins might make his return to the side as he nears completion of his return from injury. Palace have a long list of injuries though.

Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and Mamadou Sakho are all sidelined.

Injuries: Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and Mamadou Sakho

Doubtful: James Tomkins

Suspensions: None

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Aston Villa's recent home form is not encouraging but they will be hoping to turn that around against a rattle Crystal Palace side. Villa Park has not exactly been a great place to visit for the Eagles either and they have failed to score a single goal in their last three visits.

Match prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace