Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa outfit in an important clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not made a positive start to their campaign. The Toffees suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Aston Villa are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and struggled in the first match of their Premier League campaign. The home side was stunned by Bournemouth last weekend and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a slight edge over Everton and have won 84 out of the 226 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 82 victories.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa are unbeaten in all six of their matches against Everton and will look to extend the streak this weekend.

Everton have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three visits to Villa Park and have attempted 38 shots without success in these matches.

This is the 105th meeting between Aston Villa and Everton in the English top flight - the most between any two sides in history.

Everton won only two matches away from home in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season - their fewest number of away victories since the 2003-04 campaign.

Everton are unbeaten in their first Premier League away game of the season for the last 11 seasons, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Blackburn Rovers in the 2010-11 campaign.

Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction

Aston Villa were shockingly poor against Bournemouth last week and cannot afford another poor result this weekend. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho can be effective on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Everton gave a good account of themselves against Chelsea but have plenty of work to do to move up the league table. Aston Villa are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton

Aston Villa vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

