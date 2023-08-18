Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have been in poor form since the turn of the year. The Toffees slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Fulham in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have made a poor start to their season. The home side suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Aston Villa vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a slight historical edge over Everton and have won 86 out of the 228 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 82 victories.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Everton in the competition.

Everton have lost their last four matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have never lost five such matches in a row in the competition in their history.

Aston Villa suffered a 5-1 defeat against Newcastle United last week - their heaviest defeat in an opening game of a league season since the 1985-86 campaign.

Aston Villa ended the 2022-23 Premier League season on a winning run of seven home games - their longest such run in the competition since 1990.

Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction

Aston Villa have an impressive squad at their disposal but were surprisingly poor at St. James' Park last week. The likes of Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Everton have struggled over the past year and will face another battle to survive in the Premier League this season. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Everton

Aston Villa vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes