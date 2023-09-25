Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

Aston Villa will welcome Everton to Villa Park in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

The hosts head into their campaign opener on a positive note, having recorded a 1-0 away win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. Ollie Watkins bagged the winner in the 73rd minute after Malo Gusto was sent off in the 58th minute, reducing Chelsea to 10 men.

The visitors booked their spot in the third round with a 2-1 away win at Doncaster Rovers last month. Beto and Arnaut Danjuma scored in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first half.

They also recorded a win in the Premier League on Saturday, defeating Brentford 3-1 in their away game. Abdoulaye Doucouré, James Tarkowski, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on the scoresheet as Everton scored three goals for the first time this season.

Aston Villa vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 229 times in all competitions since 1888. They have been closely matched in these meetings with the hosts having an 87-82 lead in wins and 60 games ending in draws.

The hosts are on a five-game winning run against the visitors and recorded a 4-0 home win in the Premier League in August.

They have met nine times in the Carabao Cup, though four of these meetings have been rematches. They last met in the 1983-84 semi-finals, with Everton recording a 2-1 win on aggregate.

Aston Villa have kept five clean sheets in their last six meetings against the visitors.

Villa have won their last 10 home games in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets in that period.

Interestingly, Everton are unbeaten in their travels since their 4-0 away loss to Villa in the Premier League in August.

Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction

The Villans have a 100% record at home this season, scoring 10 goals in three games while conceding just once, and are strong favorites. They are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the visitors, keeping six clean sheets.

Unai Emery does not have any fresh absentees for the match and has enough squad depth to make a few changes to the starting XI without weakening the team significantly.

The Toffees returned to winning ways after two games on Saturday and will look to build on that form in this match. They have suffered just one defeat in their last eight away games in all competitions. Sean Dyche is likely to start Andre Gomes as the Portuguese midfielder is back to full fitness.

Villa have enjoyed a solid run against the visitors and, considering their home form, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Everton

Aston Villa vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jhon Durán to score or assist any time - Yes