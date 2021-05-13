Aston Villa vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Aston Villa host Everton at Villa Park on Thursday in the Premier League, looking to bounce back from their weekend loss to Manchester United.

With 48 points from 34 games, the Villans have a game in hand over Leeds United in 10th position and can climb above the promoted side with a victory. However, it won't be easy against an Everton side that have lost just once in their last six games.

Their away form, in particular, has been very impressive, winning 11 times and drawing thrice from 17 games. Only Manchester United and Manchester City have claimed more points on the road than the Toffees.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are coming off the back of a slender 1-0 victory at West Ham, another good result as the Hammers have the league's second-best home record.

Having lost to Villa just two weeks ago, is revenge on the cards for Everton?

Aston Villa vs Everton Head-To-Head

There have been 223 clashes between the sides, with the spoils being equally shared. Everton and Villa have both won 82 times each against each other.

Their most recent clash, though, on 2 May, went in favor of Aston Villa in a stunning 2-1 win at Goodison Park.

Part Two of the #AVLEVE double-header.



— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 13, 2021

Aston Villa Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Everton Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Aston Villa vs Everton Team News

Aston Villa

Trezeguet and Morgan Sanson are nursing knee injuries and will be sidelined for the clash. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins is suspended for his sending off against Manchester United.

That leaves the door open for Brazilian striker Wesley to join up with Anwar El Ghazi and Ross Barkley in the attacking vanguard. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish, who's missed the last 12 games for his side, might get a few minutes off the bench as he's back in training.

Injured: Trezguet and Morgan Sanson

Suspended: Ollie Watkins

Unavailable: None

🤕 | Carlo says Yerry Mina, James Rodriguez and JP Gbamin are the only absentees for #AVLEVE. Everyone else is available.



— Everton (@Everton) May 12, 2021

Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that James Rodriguez (calf), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) and Yerry Mina are the only injured players for his side. However, the two Colombians could return on Sunday for the Sheffield United game.

Injured: James Rodriguez, Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Aston Villa vs Everton Predicted XI

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyron Mings, Matt Targett; Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn; Bertrand Traore, Ross Barkley, Anwar El Ghazi; Wesley.

Everton (3-5-2): Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Robbie Keane, Ben Godfrey; Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, Allan, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction

Aston Villa will fancy their chances of doing the league double over Everton for the first time since the 2000-01 season. Their confidence is high after beating Ancelotti's side just over 10 days ago.

However, the Toffees have been excellent on the road and it would be foolish to bet against them getting all three points here. We expect Everton to avenge their loss from two weeks ago.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Everton