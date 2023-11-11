Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cottagers slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side edged AZ Alkmaar to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa and Fulham are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 26 matches apiece out of the 74 matches played between the two teams.

Aston Villa have won three of their last four matches against Fulham in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved against them in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Fulham have won only one of their last 19 matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have lost each of their last four such games in the competition.

Aston Villa have won each of their last 12 matches at home in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 1983.

Fulham have lost 12 of their last 14 Premier League matches against teams starting the game in the top six of the league table.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction

Aston Villa have grown in stature under Unai Emery and will be intent on securing their place in Europe. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Fulham have been plagued by inconsistency this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this game. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes