Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with Unai Emery's impressive Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers edged Leeds United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a slight historical edge over Aston Villa and have won 26 out of the 73 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 25 victories.

Aston Villa have lost only one of their last 18 league games at home against Fulham and have won their last three such matches against the Cottagers.

Fulham won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over Aston Villa for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

Aston Villa are winless in their last nine midweek games at home in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Arsenal in 2020.

Fulham have won all four of their midweek games this season and are one of only two teams to have a perfect record on Tuesdays in the Premier League this season.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction

Aston Villa have been exceptional under Unai Emery and have been particularly lethal in the final third. Ollie Watkins has come into his own under the new regime and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Fulham have been inconsistent since the turn of the year but have managed to churn out a few good results this month. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

