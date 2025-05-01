Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3 2025

Aston Villa face off with Fulham in a Premier League match at Villa Park this Saturday.

Aston Villa are currently in 7th, but with just five points separating them from 3rd, they still have hopes of Champions League qualification. Fulham are one place below them in 8th, but with six points separating them from Villa, their European hopes will fade if they don't win here.

So who will come out on top in the West Midlands this weekend?

Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa's recent record against Fulham is a strong one. They've won five of their last six games with them across all competitions, with Fulham's last win over the Villains coming in October 2022, a game that ended Steven Gerrard's reign as Villa boss.

Aston Villa had a disappointing end to April, as they were defeated by Manchester City in a key Premier League game with an injury time winner. They followed that with a flat 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final, putting an end to any trophy hopes this season.

Prior to their loss to City, though, Villa were on a serious run of form. They won five matches in a row, including an impressive 4-1 win over Champions League rivals Newcastle. This run saw them score 13 goals while only conceding two in return.

Fulham's recent form has been patchy to say the least. While they defeated Southampton last weekend, they required a 92nd minute winner from Ryan Sessegnon to do so. Prior to that, they'd lost two games in a row, falling to Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Fulham have not drawn a game since their 2-2 draw with Ipswich on January 5, giving them a run of 14 matches that they've either won or lost. Bizarrely, prior to this, they'd drawn six of eight!

Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction

While Aston Villa were disappointing in their loss to Crystal Palace, it is worth noting that their record against Palace in recent games has been poor.

The same cannot be said for their record against Fulham, who they've largely been able to brush aside in recent seasons.

Moreover, Aston Villa's home form has been excellent this season, having not suffered a setback there since losing to Arsenal in August.

With that in mind then, Villa have more to play for and are on better form, making a home win likely here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win.

Tip 2: Aston Villa to score at least two goals - Yes (Villa have scored at least two goals in their last four games with Fulham).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in eight of Aston Villa's last nine matches).

