Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Aston Villa and Fulham will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday six fixture on Sunday (September 28th). The game will be played at Villa Park.
The hosts will be looking to build on their morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Bologna at the same venue in the opening game of their Europa League campaign. John McGinn broke the deadlock with a well-taken strike in the 13th minute and they held on for the win despite Ollie Watkins' missed penalty midway through the second half.
The Villains will now shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Sunderland.
Fulham, meanwhile, advanced with a 1-0 home win over Cambridge United in the EFL Cup. Emile Smith Rowe's 66th-minute strike helped his side book a date with Wycombe in the next round.
The Cottagers' last league game was a 3-1 comeback home win over Brentford last weekend.
The win saw them climb to eighth spot in the standings, having ganered eight points from eight games. Villa are 18th on three points.
Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 79th meeting between the two sides. Aston Villa wre victorious 30 times, Fulham have 26 wins to their name while 22 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Villa claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Villa have won each of the last five head-to-head games.
- Fulham are aiming to win three successive EPL games for the first time since January 2023.
- Ten of Villa's last 11 games across competitions have produced less than three goals.
Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction
Aston Villa's sombre start to the season saw its first bright spark following their victory in the Europa League. They will hope to carry that momentum into the league as they aim to avoid going without scoring in their first three home games of a season for the first time since the 1946/47 campaign.
Fulham have won four of their last five competitive games but have won on just one of their last 21 league visits to Villa Park.
Backing the home side to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham
Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Aston Villa to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals