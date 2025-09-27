Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Aston Villa and Fulham will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday six fixture on Sunday (September 28th). The game will be played at Villa Park.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to build on their morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Bologna at the same venue in the opening game of their Europa League campaign. John McGinn broke the deadlock with a well-taken strike in the 13th minute and they held on for the win despite Ollie Watkins' missed penalty midway through the second half.

The Villains will now shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Sunderland.

Ad

Trending

Fulham, meanwhile, advanced with a 1-0 home win over Cambridge United in the EFL Cup. Emile Smith Rowe's 66th-minute strike helped his side book a date with Wycombe in the next round.

The Cottagers' last league game was a 3-1 comeback home win over Brentford last weekend.

The win saw them climb to eighth spot in the standings, having ganered eight points from eight games. Villa are 18th on three points.

Ad

Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 79th meeting between the two sides. Aston Villa wre victorious 30 times, Fulham have 26 wins to their name while 22 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Villa claimed a 1-0 home win.

Villa have won each of the last five head-to-head games.

Fulham are aiming to win three successive EPL games for the first time since January 2023.

Ten of Villa's last 11 games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Ad

Aston Villa vs Fulham Prediction

Aston Villa's sombre start to the season saw its first bright spark following their victory in the Europa League. They will hope to carry that momentum into the league as they aim to avoid going without scoring in their first three home games of a season for the first time since the 1946/47 campaign.

Fulham have won four of their last five competitive games but have won on just one of their last 21 league visits to Villa Park.

Ad

Backing the home side to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More