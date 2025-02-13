Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

Aston Villa welcome relegation battlers Ipswich Town to Villa Park on Saturday for a Premier League encounter. Both sides picked up wins in their respective FA Cup fifth round matches in midweek.

While Unai Emery's men got the better of Tottenham Hotspur, beating them 2-1 while the Tractor Boys beat Coventry City 4-1.

With just one win in their last six Premier League matches, Aston Villa's Champions League aspirations have absorbed considerably damage over the past few weeks. But the mood at Villa Park continues to be somewhat buoyant thanks to their good run of fortune in cup competitions.

On the back of securing a berth in the Champions League Round of 16, Villa headed straight into a big test against Spurs in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Morgan Rogers stole the show for the Lions, assisting Jacob Ramsey's opener and then scored the second one just after the hour mark.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town snapped a four-natch losing streak with their emphatic victory over last season's semi-finalists Coventry CIty. Last Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton has them languishing at 19th in the league table.

Kieran McKenna's men have found better returns away from home but that can't inspire a world of confidence either given their awful record against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ipswich have picked up just one win in their last 14 top-flight matches against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have won 10 of their last 12 home league games against Ipswich Town.

Villa have ended up on the losing side in only one of their last 20 Premier League matches against teams in the relegation zone.

Ipswich are currently on a four-game losing streak in the league. The last time they lost more than four league matches on the trot was in October and December 2011 when they lost seven.

Only Everton and Brentford have won a larger portion of their total Premier League points at home (60%) than Villa since the start of last season.

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Aston Villa's injury problems could leave them bare at the back and Ipswich will fancy their chances in attack on Saturday. But Villa are strong at home and will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the league. They should be able to eke out a comfortable victory here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Ipswich Town

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

