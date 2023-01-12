Aston Villa vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Leeds United lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Friday.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The hosts suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Stevenage in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leeds United @LUFC "We always want to be respectful" Jesse on Willy's chant "We always want to be respectful" Jesse on Willy's chant 💬 "We always want to be respectful" Jesse on Willy's chant https://t.co/J9ZLGmRXuP

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Leeds United and have won 41 out of the 105 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 32 victories.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Premier League and have kept three clean sheets during this period.

Aston Villa have lost six of the last nine matches that they have played on a Saturday but did manage to defeat Southampton in such a game earlier this season.

Leeds United have lost only one of their last six Premier League away games against Aston Villa, with their previous such defeat coming in February 2004.

Leeds United have alternated between winning and dropping points in each of their last eight Premier League away games played out on a Friday.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Prediction

Aston Villa will be reeling from their defeat against Stevenage and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture. The hosts have improved under Unai Emery and will look to move up the league table this week.

Leeds United have plenty of work to do to cope with the top flight and are in need of a shot in the arm. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes