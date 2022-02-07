Aston Villa vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 9 February 2022

Aston Villa will be looking to register successive wins in the Premier League for the first time since November as they welcome Leeds United to Villa Park on Wednesday.

Aston Villa beat Everton 1-0 before heading into the international break. Emiliano Buendia scored the only goal of the game from a Lucas Digne corner right before half-time. It came on the back of a resurgent performance against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils had raced to a 2-0 lead but Philippe Coutinho turned things around for Steven Gerrard's men with an assist and a goal in the final 15 minutes to draw the game. With Coutinho added to the mix, Aston Villa have a very creative and talented frontline and it could cause a lot of trouble for Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's men lost 1-0 to Newcastle United in their latest game after picking up back-to-back over Burnley and West Ham United. Leeds United are currently 15th in the Premier League table with 22 points from 21 games.

They have a set of tough fixtures ahead of them. Leeds United will face Everton, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City over the next four weeks.

The teams below them bolstered their squads in the January transfer window and how Leeds United fare in this string of fixtures could end up deciding their fate this season.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have won both of their last two away league games against Aston Villa. They won 3-2 in the Championship in December 2018 before thumping Villa 3-0 in the Premier League at Villa Park last season.

The home side has just won one of the last seven meetings between the two sides. Aston Villa won 1-0 at Villa Park in April 2018.

On Wednesday, Leeds United will play their 4000th games since joining the Football League One in 1920. All of the last four teams that hit this milestone have lost their 4000th game.

Aston Villa have failed to score only once in their last 16 games at Villa Park.

Leeds United won 3-2 against West Ham United at the London Stadium in their latest away game. They haven't won successive away games since beating Burnley and Southampton in May.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Prediction

Steven Gerrard's team looks more balanced and talented on paper than Leeds United's. They have plenty of quality in all departments now and could sweep Leeds United away at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith