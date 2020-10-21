Aston Villa vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Aston Villa are set to play hosts to Leeds United at Villa Park on Friday in the opening English Premier League match of the coming weekend.

Aston Villa come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Leicester City last Sunday at the King Power Stadium. England international Ross Barkley, on loan from Chelsea, scored a late second-half goal to ensure victory for Dean Smith's side.

Leeds United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday at Elland Road. A solitary goal from Mexican striker Raul Jimenez in the second-half was enough to secure the win for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

In six previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Leeds United have won two games, lost one and drawn three.

✨ 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 ✨ pic.twitter.com/cwvJN3dkKU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Championship, with the match culminating in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich for Leeds United was cancelled out by an Albert Adomah strike for Aston Villa. Winger Anwar El Ghazi was sent off in the second half for Aston Villa, but they managed to hold on.

Aston Villa form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W

Leeds United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-D-L

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Team News

Aston Villa have a few injury issues to deal with. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Brazil international Wesley Moraes are both out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of defender Kortney Hause.

Injured: Tom Heaton, Wesley Moraes

Doubtful: Kortney Hause

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Leeds United were dealt a blow after it was revealed that key midfielder Kalvin Phillips was out for over a month due to a shoulder injury. Apart from him, centre-back Diego Llorente and Switzerland international Gaetano Berardi are both out due to injuries. Midfielder Adam Forshaw remains a doubt.

Injured: Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi

Doubtful: Adam Forshaw

Suspended: None

Tough one to take but proud of our performance as a team. We dust ourselves down and go again. Unfortunately during last night's match I suffered a shoulder injury which will leave me out for a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/lquj97O8wi — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) October 20, 2020

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo Moreno, Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Prediction

Aston Villa have started the league season in impressive fashion, winning all their matches and sitting second in the league table. Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins, Ross Barkley and Emiliano Martinez have all been in fine form. Having barely survived last season, that should not be the case given their current form this time around.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have captured everyone's attention with their performances under manager Marcelo Bielsa. Having scored three against Liverpool and held Manchester City to a draw, it remains to be seen how they function in the absence of Kalvin Phillips.

A close match looks to be on the cards, but given Aston Villa's current form, they should be able to outscore Leeds United.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United

