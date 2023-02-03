Aston Villa vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Leicester City take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in a crucial encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The Foxes were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have improved under Unai Emery. The home side edged Southampton to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial The finish of an in-form striker. The finish of an in-form striker. 😍 https://t.co/ZrkAA5odU1

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 44 out of the 106 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 36 victories.

After only four victories in their first 22 Premier League games against Aston Villa, Leicester City have won two of their last four such matches in the competition.

Leicester City have won two of their last three away games against Aston Villa in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in their first 10 such matches in the competition.

Both teams have found the back of the net in 12 of the last 13 matches between the two teams at Villa Park, with the previous occasion where only one team scored in such a game coming in 2001.

Aston Villa have won five of their last seven matches under Unai Emery in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 24 league games preceding this run.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Prediction

Aston Villa have shown commendable improvement under Unai Emery and will look to move into the top half of the league table. The likes of Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins can be lethal on their day and will look to prove their mettle on Saturday.

Leicester City have struggled this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched, however, and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes