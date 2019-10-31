Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Match preview, where to watch, betting information and more | Premier League 2019-20

Jurgen Klopp's side have won all but one of their games in a blistering start to the league.

Match preview

Aston Villa are set to host league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Matchday 11, with the Reds looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table. Last week, Villa were defeated comprehensively by reigning Champions Manchester City while Liverpool dominated Tottenham at Anfield but won by 2-1 after falling behind.

Liverpool have dropped just two points in the league, winning nine and drawing one of their ten games. Villa, on the other hand, have shown signs of their Championship form, but have managed to win only three of their ten games, drawing two and losing five.

Dean Smith will be hoping for a strong display against free-flowing Liverpool, who have shown a tendency to struggle a bit against a well-drilled defence. Jurgen Klopp would, however, just ask for more of the same.

The previous two meetings between the two teams at Villa Park in the league have gone the way of the Merseyside club. The last time these two teams met at Villa Park was in 2016, with Liverpool running out 6-0 winners. Both teams have changed massively since then, but the final result should be expected to be the same with Liverpool firm favourites to come out on top.

Here we bring to you all you need to know about the clash between The Lions and The Reds.

Kickoff information

Date: 2 November 2019

Time: 15:00 GMT, 20:30 IST

Venue: Villa Park

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Head-to-Head (at Villa Park)

Aston Villa wins: 39

Liverpool wins: 34

Draws: 21

Key player

Wesley.

Josh McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Jack Grealish have all been important to Villa but Wesley looks to have become their talisman with four goals in 10 appearances. He is a strong and quick centre-forward who will like to pose problems with his physical presence for both the Liverpool centre-backs. He would fancy himself to get on the scoresheet as Liverpool have kept only two clean sheets so far.

Sadio Mane.

It is extremely difficult to pick a single key player for Liverpool right now, but Sadio Mane has been the star man for some time and will look to add to his 50 goals for Liverpool. Mane will look to use his pace against the likes of Frederic Guilbert and Bjorn Engels.

