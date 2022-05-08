Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2022

Aston Villa will host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Villa Park in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Villa, currently in 11th place, are looking to finish in the top half of the points table. They finished 11th last season and should improve on that this season, with four games to go. They are unbeaten in their last three league games, recording back-to-back wins. Villa overcame Burnley 3-1 in their last league outing on Saturday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, While they went atop the standings on goal difference, reigning champions Manchester City will go three clear at the top if they beat Newcastle United on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 198 times across competitions, with their first official meeting dating back to 1894.

As one would expect, Liverpool have been the better team in this fixture, with 99 wins against City's 59. The spoils have been shared on 40 occasions.

The last 12 meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with four wins for Villa and eight victories for the Reds.

Liverpool and Villa have both scored four goals apiece from counter-attacks this season, while no team has conceded more on the counter (7) than Villa.

The Reds are undefeated in the Premier League in 2022, winning 13 of their 16 games.

Villa have failed to score in three of their last five Premier League games at home, while the Reds have failed to do so just once this campaign.

Only fourth-placed Arsenal have played fewer draws (3) than Aston Villa (4) this season.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction

Villa have produced inconsistent displays throughout the season, recording less than half of their wins on home turf (6 of 13). Since their memorable 7-2 win at home against the Reds in the 2020-21 season, they have lost next three with an aggregate score of 7-2.

Meanwhile, the Reds have produced remarkable displays throughout the season. Saturday's draw against Spurs was likely because of fatigue catching up as they remain in the fray for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds should produce a strong performance and bounce back with a win against their southern rivals.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Liverpool to score in the second half - Yes (Ten of the club's last 13 goals have come in the second half).

Tip 4: Luis Diaz to score or assist anytime - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

