Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Aston Villa will entertain Liverpool at Villa Park on Monday (December 26) as the Premier League returns to action after a six-week hiatus.

The hosts have recorded wins in their last two league games. In their previous outing, a brace from Danny Ings helped them overturn a one-goal deficit against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool, meanwhile, had also signed off for the international break with two wins in a row, including a 2-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Mohamed Salah's brace. The Reds squared off against Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup on Thursday, falling to a 3-2 defeat.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 200th meeting between the two teams. The visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 100-59, while 40 games have been drawn.

Liverpool have won their last their four games against Aston Villa, scoring nine goals while conceding three.

Villa have seen over 2.5 goals in their last seven home games against Liverpool across competitions.

Liverpool have scored at least twice in five of their last six games at Aston Villa across competitions.

Villa have won their last two league games at home, scoring seven goals.They have kept a clean sheet once and conceded once.

Liverpool have just one away win in the Premier League this season, with that triumph coming against Spurs.

The visitors have won eight of their last nine Premier League meetings against Villa, with that win being a 7-2 triumph at home in the 2020-21 season.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction

The Villans' last three wins against Liverpool have come at home, but they have suffered defeats in their other eight meetings since 2015. Villa have recorded consecutive Premier League wins and will look to extend that run.

Jurgen Klopp's men have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals. They have also seen an uptick in their recent form, suffering just one defeat in their last five games across competitions. Considering the same, the visitors should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Mo Salah to score or assist any time - Yes

