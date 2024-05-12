Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Aston Villa take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Villa Park on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Aston Villa are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Merseyside giants eased past Tottenham Hotspur by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 102 out of the 202 matches played between the two teams. Aston Villa have managed 59 victories against the Merseysiders and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Aston Villa form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Liverpool form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Team News

Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey, and Tyrone Mings are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this clash. Youri Tielemans and Nicolo Zaniolo are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Morgan Rogers, Emiliano Buendia

Doubtful: Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo, Alex Moreno

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota have been sidelined this weekend and will not play a part in this clash. Joel Matip is also carrying a knock and will likely be replaced by Jarell Quansah this weekend.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Digne; Diaby, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Duran, Watkins

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been hot and cold this season and will look to consolidate their place in the top four. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Aston Villa have an impressive squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool