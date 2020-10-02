Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Aston Villa host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, with two 100% win records on the line at Villa Park.

Liverpool are coming into this game, fresh off beating Chelsea and Arsenal in their last two Premier League games. However, the Reds lost to the Gunners on Thursday in a penalty shootout, as they exited the Carabao Cup.

The boss highlighted the positives he could draw out from our @Carabao_Cup encounter with @Arsenal despite our elimination 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2020

Villa, too, endured League Cup heartache in midfield, as they lost 1-0 at home to Stoke City.

Dean Smith's side have been terrific in their two Premier League games so far, not conceding a goal yet. They thrashed Fulham 3-0 in their last game, thanks to goals from Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Tyrone Mings.

"I'm deeply disappointed with the first half, we just didn’t get the basics right."



Dean Smith's assessment following our #CarabaoCup exit... pic.twitter.com/qQDodM2sQx — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 1, 2020

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have beaten the Villans 96 times, in the 194 matches that these two teams have played against each other. Villa have won 58. while 40 games have been draws. Liverpool won both games between these two teams last season. The game at Villa Park was an absolute classic, with Liverpool winning with virtually the last kick of the game.

Late, late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane helped the Reds turn the game around, and win the game on their way to becoming champions.

Aston Villa Premier League form guide: W-W

Liverpool Premier League form guide: W-W-W

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Team News

Aston Villa

Centre-back Bjorn Engels, goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley are all long-term absentees for Villa. New signing Bertrand Traore

Injured: Bjorn Engels, Wesley, Tom Heaton

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Joel Matip has a muscle issue that keeps him out of the Liverpool squad. Thiago Alcantara is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Captain Jordan Henderson remains doubtful with an injury that he picked up in the Premier League clash at Chelsea two weeks ago. Kostas Tsimikas is also ruled out until after the international break, with a thigh problem.

Injuries: Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas

Suspensions: None

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predicted XIs

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane; Trezeguet, Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Prediction

Even though Villa have a 100% win record in the Premier League so far, the challenge gets as tough as it is in this league, with the visit of the champions.

Last year, Villa would have felt unfortunate to not take at least a point against Liverpoola at Villa Park, and we're predicting that they don't take anything off the champions on Sunday either.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool