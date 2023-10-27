Aston Villa vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

Aston Villa will entertain Luton Town at the Villa Park in Premier League action on Sunday.

The home team are on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions at the moment, recording four wins. They registered a 4-1 home win over West Ham United in their previous league outing last week and continued that winning run in the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 4-1 away triumph over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Leon Bailey scored and assisted in the Conference League win and was on the scoresheet in the win over West Ham as well.

The visitors moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-2 away draw against Nottingham Forest last week. Chris Wood's second-half brace gave Forest a two-goal lead but Luton produced a remarkable comeback, scoring in the 83rd and 92nd minute via Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo respectively, to earn a well-deserved point.

Aston Villa vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 39 times in all competitions and will meet for the very first time in the Premier League. They have contested the games closely, with the visitors having a 19-15 lead in wins and just five games ending in draws.

They'll meet for just the third time in the 21st century, with their previous two meetings both coming in the League Cup.

The last nine meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with Aston Villa recording four wins and five games going Luton Town's way.

Villa have won six of their last seven home meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the Premier League this season, with 17 of their 23 goals coming in just four home games.

Luton have earned four of their five points in the Premier League away from home.

Aston Villa vs Luton Town Prediction

The Villans have resumed their campaign following the international break on a high, recording back-to-back 4-1 wins. They are on an 11-game winning run at home in the Premier League, scoring at least twice in nine games during that period.

Unai Emery has rotated the squad brilliantly this season, which has helped deliver impressive results. There are no fresh injury concerns for the Spanish coach to worry about as only Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined through injuries.

The Hatters have endured a slow start to their maiden Premier League campaign, recording just one win in nine games. They put in a fighting performance last week, bagging the equalizing goal in added time, and will look to produce another gritty display.

They are unbeaten in their last two away games, scoring twice in both outings, and will look to build on that goalscoring performance here. Rob Edwards has a few absentees for the trip to Birmingham as Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Dan Potts, and Jordan Clark are sidelined through injuries.

Reece Burke became the latest name on the treatment table after picking up a hamstring injury last week.

Villa have the advantage in terms of squad quality and head into the match in great form. They have won 11 league games on the trot at home. With that in mind, they should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Luton Town

Aston Villa vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score or assist any time - Yes