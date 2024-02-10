Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Unai Emery's impressive Aston Villa side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview

Aston Villa are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the FA Cup this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Red Devils eased past West Ham United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 105 out of the 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 51 victories.

Aston Villa ended a winless run of 23 matches in the Premier League in this exact fixture last season with a 3-1 victory against Manchester United at home.

Manchester United have won 17 of their 28 matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have a better record only against Everton in the competition.

After a run of 15 consecutive victories at home in the Premier League, Aston Villa have won only one of their last three such games in the competition.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 24 matches played out in February in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and will be intent on fighting for a place in the top four. Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have been impressive since the turn of the year and will look to add to their goal tallies in this match.

Aston Villa have grown in stature under Unai Emery but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes